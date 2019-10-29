Brokerages Set Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Target Price at $16.29

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $82,098.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

CNCE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 74,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.