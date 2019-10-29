Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 1,189.55

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189.55 ($15.54).

A number of brokerages recently commented on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,213.50 ($15.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,032.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders have bought a total of 1,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,349 over the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

