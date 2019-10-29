Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target at $25.40

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 306,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,231. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $585.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

