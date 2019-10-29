Brokerages Set NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT at $38.75

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get NetGear alerts:

In related news, Director Jef Graham sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,081. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $120,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $82,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $58,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $35,531,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $26,269,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 324,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $826.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. NetGear has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetGear will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.