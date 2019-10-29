Brokerages Set Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target at $62.33

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Popular by 23.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 36,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 92.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Popular by 180.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,571. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

