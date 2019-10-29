Brokerages Set Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBYI. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 1,778,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,888. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.