Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $72.13

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $372,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.8% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. 728,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,507. RPM International has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

