Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 4,877.78

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,718.18 ($61.65).

WTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Whitbread to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

WTB stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,215 ($55.08). 424,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,286.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,515.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 32.65 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

