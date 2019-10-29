Brokers Issue Forecasts for GNC Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GNC in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GNC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GNC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

GNC opened at $2.58 on Monday. GNC has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in GNC by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in GNC during the third quarter worth $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GNC during the second quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GNC during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GNC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

