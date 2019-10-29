Brokers Offer Predictions for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

FMBI stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

