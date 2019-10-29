Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

