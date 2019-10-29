Brokers Set Expectations for SPS Commerce, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SPS Commerce in a research note issued on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis analyst expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. First Analysis has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.72.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 724.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 96,384 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

