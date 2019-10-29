BTC Lite (BTCL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $49,335.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.82 or 0.05581578 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00045892 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031828 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

