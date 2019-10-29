Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 20.3% in October

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bunge by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 133,617 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,648,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,933,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after buying an additional 62,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

