Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 116,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,561. The company has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $22.25.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $95,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

