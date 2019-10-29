Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.