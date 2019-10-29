Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 156 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $281.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average is $326.79. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.97.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

