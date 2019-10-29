Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 681 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

