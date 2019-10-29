Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cabot by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

