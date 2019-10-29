Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 97,177 shares of company stock worth $1,517,418. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 226,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 82,415 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,034,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

