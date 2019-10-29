Cadence Bancorp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE CADE opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $10,371,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,290,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, insider Rudolph H. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $157,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 64,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,677 shares of company stock worth $1,256,698. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

