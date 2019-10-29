Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 944.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 660,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 597,726 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

