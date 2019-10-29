Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Crocs worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

CROX opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Crocs to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

