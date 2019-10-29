Cadence Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up approximately 1.2% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DCP Midstream worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 47,629.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,656,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 8,638,608 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,386,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after buying an additional 1,332,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after buying an additional 544,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 709,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 368,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,196,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,370,000 after buying an additional 224,939 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,816. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 202.60%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

