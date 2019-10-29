Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 178,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,019. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $197,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

