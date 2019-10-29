Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

CAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Caleres has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Caleres by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Caleres by 27.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 175,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

