Callisto Network (CLO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,741.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $2.37 million and $6,741.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.02037830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,134,447,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,088,063,213 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

