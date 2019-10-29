Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,791 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 882,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,383,000 after buying an additional 1,991,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,755,000 after buying an additional 265,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,185,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $115.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

