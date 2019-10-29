Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,067 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,926.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,219 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,223,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

