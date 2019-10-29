Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

