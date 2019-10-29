Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5,728.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 33.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,377 shares of company stock worth $11,430,652 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

