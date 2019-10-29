Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Shares Down 6%

Canada Jetlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JETMF) shares dropped 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 11,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 14,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

