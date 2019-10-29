Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $153.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,480. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.