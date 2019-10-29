Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $215.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

