Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 58.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.54. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 26.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag purchased 2,015 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.