CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,810 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.14. 166,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,762. The company has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.