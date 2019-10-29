CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,512 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $134.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.