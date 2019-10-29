Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 8,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,211. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $802.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,070,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,780. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $20,490,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $20,454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

