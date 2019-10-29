CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,455. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $2,057,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $79,575.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,579,473 shares of company stock valued at $51,933,522 in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

