CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $658,800.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $658,800.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,152,900.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $636,600.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 8,290 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $237,757.20.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $309,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $615,800.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 11,593 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $357,064.40.

On Friday, September 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,674,000.00.

CARG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,217. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 93.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after acquiring an additional 430,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

