Carlson Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,535. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

