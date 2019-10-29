Carlson Capital Management Has $253,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,489. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

