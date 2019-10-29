Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $129.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

