Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.20-0.30 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

