Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $10,655,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 969,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 404,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casa Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 6.25. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $544.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Casa Systems’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.