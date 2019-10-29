Cashaa (CAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,987.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $4.91 million and $4,987.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.