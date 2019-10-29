Castle Market Cap Reaches $54,478.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market capitalization of $54,478.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00777821 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000910 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000149 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,544,848 coins and its circulating supply is 15,177,527 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.