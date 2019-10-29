CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CDW by 52.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CDW by 137.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 36.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

