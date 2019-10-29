Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELC opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELC. ValuEngine upgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

