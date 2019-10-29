CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average of $132.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $205,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,284 shares of company stock worth $6,893,570 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

